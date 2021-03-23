The 50 best young footballers in the world: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Valencia all represented on list

The 2021 NXGN awards distributed by Goal.com have been awarded with Spain-based players featuring in the list of top 50 young players on the planet.

The best represented club on the list are Barcelona as their 18-year-old prodigy Ansu Fati scooped the top prize while his teammates Pedri and Ilaix Moriba – both central midfielders – were ranked fourth and 50th on the list respectively.

However, there is also double representation for Real Madrid as their Brazilian midfielder Reinier – currently on a loan deal at Borussia Dortmund – is ranked in 10th place, with 17-year-old Japanese midfielder Takuhiro Nakai in 49th spot, one place above Ilaix.

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah – now a US international – is 13th on the list following a breakout season at the Mestalla.

Real Mallorca’s Luka Romero is ranked 39th in the list.

Romero broke an 81-year record to become La Liga’s youngest ever player when appearing as a substitute for Real Mallorca against Real Madrid in June last season.

Brazilian wing-back Yan Couto – on loan at Girona from Manchester City – is placed in 35th position.