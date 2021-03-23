Spanish football morning headlines: Pedri on Messi relationship, Barcelona player returns from injury and Ramos update on Real Madrid contract

Spanish football morning headlines for 23 March.

Pedri on Messi relationship

Teenage midfielder Pedri has starred for Barcelona this season and he has now opened up on his interview with the club’s captain Lionel Messi.

Pedri told an interview with Marca: “I enjoy it; to see him and what he is capable of doing. It is like that in games and in training sessions. Being able to share moments with him is incredible. I always look for him on the pitch because he always knows what he is doing.

“He has always tried to find me and tells me to put myself between the lines because he is going to find me. I look for him, I give him passes because he is the one who can create danger.”

Barca player returns

More Barcelona news on Tuesday from El Mundo Deportivo sees utility player Sergi Roberto return to first-team training.

Having had two successive two-month layoffs, his return to the fold will be welcomed at the Camp Nou and he will be available for selection once more after the international break.

No Ramos progress at Madrid

Real Madrid news has no update on the situation of club captain Sergio Ramos with Marca reporting no progress on contract renewal talks.

The talismanic defender is now into the final 100 days of his contract in the Spanish capital and his future remains in the balance.