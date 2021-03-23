Spanish football evening headlines: Atletico Madrid striker collapses in training, double Real Madrid injury blow and Barcelona decision on Koeman

Spanish football evening headlines for 23 March.

Dembele faints in training

There was a scare at Atletico Madrid training today as striker Moussa Dembele unexpectedly collapsed during a stretching session.

Según ha informado el @Atleti ha sufrido una bajada tensional leve. Está en observación, sus costantes vitales son normales. Pendiente de evolución

Footage shows the French striker suddenly collapsing to the ground and receiving urgent medical attention.

As per Diario AS, Dembele collapsed due to a slight drop in blood pressure but the club have reassured that all his vital signs are now normal and there are no health concerns.

Madrid double blow

Real Madrid have suffered a double injury blow on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool next month.

Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde both picked up knocks and are now fitness doubts ahead of the first leg in Madrid in a fortnight’s time.

As per Diario AS, both are now facing races against time to be available for the first leg in Madrid in a fortnight’s time.

Barca decide on Koeman

Barcelona news sees president Joan Laporta has told Ronald Koeman he will remain as boss at the club beyond this season.

Catalan outlet Esport3 report that Koeman has already been informed by the club’s new board that he will be in his position beyond this summer regardless of the results of the rest of the campaign.

The Dutchman has overseen a resurgence in form in recent months and is aiming for the domestic double.