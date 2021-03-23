Spanish FA change logo as part of organisation rebrand

The Spanish FA have updated their official logo as part of the rebrand of their organisation.

The organisation known as the RFEF – the Real Federación Española de Fútbol, translated as the Royal Spanish Football Federation – is the administrative body of Spanish football.

Old RFEF logo / New RFEF logo. We know which one we prefer… pic.twitter.com/DoiN1q1IaA — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) March 23, 2021

It has elements of power within the top two divisions of Spanish football – the Primera and Segunda – even if rival organisation La Liga, with whom it shares a frosty relationship, manage large segments of those competitions separately.

The Spanish FA also administratively handles the regionalised third tier Segunda B – now of over 100 teams – alongside the Tercera level (fourth tier), alongside the regional FAs of those divisions.

🐦 La Real Federación Española de Fútbol estrena nueva identidad visual… ¡y así se ve a vista de pájaro! ¿Quieres saber más sobre los nuevos logos de la @rfef y la @SeFutbol? ℹ️ Aquí tienes TODA la información: https://t.co/vxvP594lCG#NuevaImagenRFEF pic.twitter.com/lHs13SYJuK — RFEF (@rfef) March 23, 2021

It is also responsible for appointing the management of the men’s, women’s, and youth national football teams.

Luis Rubiales is the president of the organisation and unveiled the changes to the branding.

🛣️ Muchos caminos hemos recorrido para volver donde comienza todo. ⚽️ Empieza un nuevo partido más intenso, abierto y moderno. Para llegar a todos los lugares. 🇪🇸 RFEF, EL FÚTBOL #NuevaImagenRFEF pic.twitter.com/uv4JuTkuWg — RFEF (@rfef) March 23, 2021

Rubiales said in an official statement on Tuesday: “We want a powerful image that hopefully will accompany us in future successes.

“It is important that we know the reason for this change. It is one of the steps in our Strategic Plan where so many parts of our Federation have participated. Our brand had to move forward, with elegance and simplicity, but with power.

“We want it to be a benchmark. Hopefully, our new brand will accompany us in more important successes. The brands of our national teams, of our competitions, of all the women and men that make up the Federation evolve.

“Everyone will feel it as their own to generate a powerful image. I want to remind everyone who is not with us today, we miss all of our people. We are football, we are Federation.”