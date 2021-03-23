Champions League La Liga

Real Madrid to play Liverpool in Madrid as Spain government lift travel restrictions

It has been confirmed on Tuesday that Real Madrid will be able to host Liverpool in Madrid in their Champions League quarter final clash next month.

The Spanish government announced on Tuesday that their travel ban on arrivals from the UK would be lifted on 30 March, allowing the match to go ahead as planned in the Spanish capital.

Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium will not be available to stage the game due to ongoing construction work but their Alfredo Di Stefano stadium – traditionally the home of the club’s Castilla side – will host the last eight encounter.

Real Madrid news sees them host the Reds in the quarter finals of Europe’s premier club competition in a repeat of the 2018 showpiece of the tournament, which Zinedine Zidane’s side won 3-1.

The two sides previously met in the group stage of the 2014/15 version of the competition, with Los Blancos winning both matches between the two teams.

