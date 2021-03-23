Real Madrid suffer double midfield injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid have suffered a double injury blow on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool next month.

Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde both picked up knocks and are now fitness doubts ahead of the first leg in Madrid in a fortnight’s time.

As per Diario AS, Valverde has suffered a muscular injury in his right leg but may recover in time to be available for selection for the first leg.

Uruguay are not playing in this international break so Valverde had remained at the club’s facilities, while Kroos had to return after suffering an adductor injury with Germany – he is also likely to miss two weeks, but is aiming to return for the European clash – the game dominating Real Madrid news.

Valverde, 22, made 30 starts across all competitions last season but has started just 12 matches to date this campaign and none at all in the league since Christmas.

The Uruguayan suffered an adductor injury in November and has struggled to regain his place in the team since.

