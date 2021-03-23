Manchester United will play Granada in Spain following government decision

Spanish club Granada received a huge boost on Tuesday as they can host English giants Manchester United at their Los Carmenes stadium in the Europa League quarter finals.

The Spanish government announced on Tuesday that their travel ban on arrivals from the UK would be lifted on 30 March, allowing the match to go ahead as planned in the Spanish capital.

The decision means that the Andalusian side will be able to host the Red Devils in their home stadium rather than having to seek alternative arrangements to host the match outside Spain.

The decision also means that Real Madrid will be able to host Liverpool in Madrid in their Champions League quarter final clash.

United’s Round of 32 clash against Real Sociedad had to be staged in Turin rather than San Sebastian due to the restrictions.

Granada are in European competition for the first time in their history and eliminated Napoli and Molde in the previous rounds.