Man City’s Eric Garcia: “It would be special to play with Messi”

With just over three months until the summer transfer window, it is unsurprising that Barcelona transfer news is being ramped up.

It could potentially be another busy summer of comings and goings at the Camp Nou as the club look to balance their books and continue rejuvenating their squad.

The most prominent player to be linked to the Blaugrana is Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, who left the Catalan giants four years ago to move to England.

Read more: Pep Guardiola: “I think Eric García is going to play for Barcelona”

However, Garcia is out of contract this summer and Barca have been strongly linked with a move for the central defender.

Now, the Spain international has spoken out of the possibility of playing alongside Lionel Messi, who may be going the other way at the Blaugrana this summer as, just like Garcia, he is a free agent.

Garcia has said of the Argentine, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “It would be special to play with Messi. Everyone knows that he is the best player in the world and what he does week after week is incredible.

“My situation is the same, I have a contract with City, it is true that this year is ending and what happens outside is carried out by my agent. In summer there are the Euros and I have to be prepared for this.

“If they (Barcelona) have to talk about something, they will have to talk about it with my agent, I am focused on this season, on my team and on the national team.”