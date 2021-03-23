Injury update on forgotten Barcelona star

He has become somewhat of the forgotten man at Barcelona having spent last year away from the club on loan and missing large sections of this season through injury.

However, Philippe Coutinho remains the club’s record signing and is likely to play a significant part in the club’s future, whether he is retained at the Camp Nou or if they can find a buyer – one to keep an eye on for Barcelona news this summer.

The former Liverpool player is still at least four weeks away from returning from a knee injury, although he is likely to return to selection at some point this campaign.

👉Coutinho ha viajado a Catar para visitar un médico de confianza y conocer su opinión sobre la rodilla: “queríamos saber si él piensa lo mismo”, aseguran fuentes próximas al jugador. Hablan de 4 semanas más para su recuperación. @ellarguero @QueThiJugues — Adrià Albets (@AdriaAlbets) March 23, 2021

Coutinho underwent an operation in early January to resolve his injury to the external meniscus of his left knee, which the Blaugrana confirmed in a club statement.

The nature of that injury meant that the Brazilian was never likely to return to action before April.

Since the playmaker’s injury, the club are unbeaten in La Liga and he may find it tricky to find his way back into the strongest XI.