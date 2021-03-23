Huge scare as Atletico Madrid striker Dembele collapses while training

There was a scare at Atletico Madrid training today as striker Moussa Dembele unexpectedly fainted during a stretching session.

Footage shows the French striker suddenly collapsing to the ground and receiving urgent medical attention.

🔴⚪️ ÚLTIMA HORA | @MDembele_10 ha sufrido un desmayo en el entrenamiento de esta tarde 🏥Según ha informado el @Atleti ha sufrido una bajada tensional leve. Está en observación, sus costantes vitales son normales. Pendiente de evolución 📽️ @DirectoGolpic.twitter.com/Cfa0KbZHrl — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 23, 2021

As per Diario AS, Dembele collapsed due to a slight drop in blood pressure but the club have reassured that all his vital signs are now normal and there are no health concerns.

👍🏼 @MDembele_10 ha salido conduciendo su propio coche y ha levantado el pulgar. 🤗 ¡Nos alegramos!pic.twitter.com/MSenPOgTcZ — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 23, 2021

The player will continue to be monitored by the club’s medical staff and will remain under close supervision following the incident.

The striker was a January arrival at the Wanda Metropolitano from Olympique Lyonnais and he is one of the many players at the club who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 – causing him to miss a run of three matches last month.

He has so far featured in just 87 minutes of action for Atleti and he remains an understudy to main forward duo Luis Suarez and Joao Felix.