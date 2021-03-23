Gareth Bale gives shock update on Real Madrid future as he explains reason for Tottenham move

Ahead of this week’s international fixtures, Gareth Bale has given a surprise update of his Real Madrid future.

The Wales international is on a season-long loan deal at Tottenham but he has explained that he plans to return to the Spanish capital at the end of the campaign.

Bale has said that the reason he moved to Spurs on a loan deal was to build up a level of match fitness ahead of this summer’s European Championships, where he is expected to star for his nation.

However, he has claimed that this arrangement with the North London club is only temporary and that there are no plans to make the loan deal a permanent one.

Real Madrid news is now focused on the club’s future plans and this will certainly be a surprise update to many observers.

It was claimed last summer that Bale’s relationship with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was broken and the situation for him in Madrid had been untenable – and he appears to have little future at the club.

“It’s [future] no distraction for me coming into the Euros,” Bale told reporters, as cited by Wales Online.

“The main reason I came to Spurs this year was, obviously I wanted to play football first and foremost but going into the Euros, I wanted to be match fit.

“The original plan was only to do a season at Spurs, and then after the Euros, I would still have a year left at Real Madrid.

“My plan is to go back and that’s as far as I’ve planned to be honest.”

The 31-year-old previously helped Madrid to four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles during his spell at the club, before returning to Spurs in a loan arrangement in the summer transfer window.