Europe-wide battle for centre-backs set to commence with La Liga at the centre

All of Europe is getting ready for this coming summer transfer window according to Mundo Deportivo, with many setting as a primary objective reinforcing the defensive axis. This will result in a domino effect that’s set to affect many clubs. Barcelona are interested in Eric Garcia, who becomes a free agent at the end of the season, but there are several other interested clubs.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Marseille are other clubs in search of a centre-back. Ronald Koeman met Ramon Planes recently as well as Joan Laporta, and the need for a new centre-back was plainly stated with Garcia’s name at the top of the list. He himself wants to return to Barcelona, but it depends on the will of the club.

Madrid are yet to come to an agreement with Sergio Ramos about renewing his contract, and have been linked with Villarreal’s Pau Torres for some time. Raphael Varane has been sounded out by Manchester United and PSG. Sevilla, fearful of the prospect of losing Jules Kounde or Diego Carlos, are thinking about moves for Lucas Martinez Quarta, Davinson Sanchez and Lenorado Balerdi.