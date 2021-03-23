Eden Hazard’s value has dropped to almost a quarter of what it was when he joined Real Madrid

Eden Hazard is still injured, with it looking like he’s chosen to opt for conservative treatment and avoid surgery to solve his issues. It’s the eleventh such injury he’s suffered since joining Real Madrid, Diario AS note, with the Belgian being unable to show anything of what Los Blancos paid €100m to Chelsea for.

Hazard has scored four goals and provided seven assists, and there’s a resignation emanating from Valdebebas that not much more while be seen from the playmaker this season. This sporting decline has been matched in the marketplace, with Transfermarkt identifying his value as having fallen to €40m, the lowest since 2013, when he’d just joined Chelsea from Lille.

It hit €48m in 2014, €70m in both 2015 and 2016, €75m in 2017 and €150m in 2018, albeit influenced by Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain. He joined Madrid in 2019 with the same value, but it was cut to €120m that December, €80m by the end of last season and is now as low as €40m. Having celebrated his 30th birthday last January, the concern at Madrid is whether he’ll ever be able to return to the point where he can hit his old heights.