Cristiano Ronaldo willing to return to Real Madrid if they call him

Cristiano Ronaldo is dominating Real Madrid news in recent times, with many reports linking him with a return to La Liga after three years in Italy with Juventus. The word from Marca is that should Madrid call him, he’d be willing to answer.

The Portuguese is convinced he can still contribute a lot to Madrid, and the numbers back him up. He’s notched 30 goals in 34 games this season, following on from 37 in 46 the previous campaign and 28 in 43 the one before that. Madrid could use a man as prolific as that.

Ronaldo left Madrid for Turin with the ambition of spearheading Juventus to Champions League glory, but it hasn’t worked out like that. Juventus bet on Andrea Pirlo, an iconic player but a rookie coach, in this crucial season and it has failed, with the Italians dumped out of the Champions League last 16 by Porto. The first step to the move happening is for the Portuguese to signal his clear intention, and that doesn’t seem far away.