Barcelona’s Camp Nou confirmed as Covid-19 vaccination centre

The home of Barcelona has been confirmed as a mass Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The club’s president Joan Laporta and the Minister of Health Alba Vergés met on Tuesday afternoon to confirm the decision.

As with other nations, football stadiums – currently not operating stadiums tours nor welcoming fans for matches – are ideal centres due to their facilities, location, ease of accessibility and spaciousness.

It coincides with the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine across Spain after it had previously been suspended.

The Camp Nou had previously proven its suitability for holding large numbers whilst complying with social distancing measures earlier this month during the club’s presidential elections.

The Department of Health of the Generalitat in Catalonia had already raised the possibility of the stadium becoming a vaccination centre in Barcelona news from February, but as per a report in Marca any final decision had to be delayed until the election of the new president.