Barcelona star Pedri describes Lionel Messi relationship

Teenage midfielder Pedri has starred for Barcelona this season and he has now opened up on his interview with the club’s captain Lionel Messi.

The 18-year-old joined the Blaugrana in an initial €5m transfer from Las Palmas last summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football, swiftly establishing himself in the first-team reckoning at the Catalan giants.

The central midfielder is now one of the first names on the side’s teamsheet and is a virtual ever-present in the position, forming a notable understanding with his attacking teammates.

According to research data from KMPG last month, the teenager has enjoyed a market value rise of €26m over the past year – more than any other player in world football.

The teenager’s rise to prominence has continued with a call up to the Spanish national squad this month as his profile continues to grow.

Now he has explained his relationship with the Catalan side’s star forward Messi.

Pedri told an interview with Marca: “I enjoy it; to see him and what he is capable of doing. It is like that in games and in training sessions. Being able to share moments with him is incredible. I always look for him on the pitch because he always knows what he is doing.

“He has always tried to find me and tells me to put myself between the lines because he is going to find me. I look for him, I give him passes because he is the one who can create danger.”