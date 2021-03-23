Barcelona player returns following injury absence

Barcelona news on Tuesday from El Mundo Deportivo sees utility player Sergi Roberto return to first-team training.

Having had two successive two-month layoffs from injuries in his right thigh, his return to the fold will be welcomed at the Camp Nou and he will be available for selection once more after the international break.

That means he will be available to face Real Valladolid and could also be involved in the second El Clasico of the campaign against Real Madrid in La Liga.

The player suffered the injury at the start of February in the Copa del Rey win at Granada with it thought to have been a relapse from the previous injury suffered at the Wanda Metropolitano during the league defeat at Atletico Madrid in November.

The player then returned for the league win over Athletic Bilbao and cup triumph over Granada before being ruled out for a period of just shy of two months.

Sergi Roberto has had no luck all season, having also suffered from Covid-19 earlier in the campaign.

Primarily a central midfielder, Sergi Roberto Barcelona has been utilised as a right-back most prominently for the club in recent campaigns and looks to regain the position, which has been occupied by Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza in recent months.

It remains unclear if he will return to the starting line-up or if Dest and Mingueza are now ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Spain international has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Camp Nou and has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.

Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Gerard Pique all remain injured.