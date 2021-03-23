Barcelona have made their decision on Ronald Koeman future

It was always going to be one of the urgent pieces of club business that new Barcelona president Joan Laporta would have to address, but a decision on the future of Ronald Koeman has already been made

Koeman was appointed last summer by the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and a change of board may have prompted a potential change in direction in the dugout.

The Dutchman was appointed on a two-year contract at the Camp Nou but the new club supremo could have decided to make a fresh change this summer.

However, Catalan outlet Esport3 report that Koeman has already been informed by the club’s new board that he will be in his position beyond this summer regardless of the results of the rest of the campaign.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA 🚨@RonaldKoeman, confirmat un any més a la banqueta del Barça després d’una trobada amb @JoanLaportaFCBhttps://t.co/76Zj5jnu0E — Esport3 (@esport3) March 23, 2021

Koeman endured a tough start to life in the hotseat but the club’s fortunes have drastically turned in recent months; qualifying for the Copa del Rey final after a dramatic turnaround and they are the most in-form side in La Liga.

The Blaugrana are just four points from the summit in the league and could complete a domestic double this season, with the drastic change in form in recent months putting long-term trust in Koeman – who will remain for the 2021/22 challenge.