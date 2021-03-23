Barcelona: Ansu Fati crowned as world’s best young footballer

Teenage forward Ansu Fati has endured difficulties in recent months as he recovers from a long-term knee injury but he appears destined for stardom.

Barcelona news is hopeful of the 18-year-old recovering fitness as soon as possible while on Tuesday, he was crowned as the best young footballer (born in 2002 or later) on the planet.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, the teenager tops the list with Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund also on the podium.

Fati’s Barcelona teammate Pedri in fourth place with Ilaix Moriba – who has become a fixture in the club’s first team squad since January – is in 50th spot.

The award is delivered by Goal.com annually since 2016 with the votes of journalists from its 44 editions around the world.

Fati is the sixth male winner of the NXGN awards – which began in 2016 – and follows on from previous winners such as Jadon Sancho, Gigi Donnarumma, Rodrygo Goes, Youri Tielemans and Justin Kluivert.