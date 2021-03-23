Antonio Cassano: “Cristiano only thinks about his goals and records”

Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated Real Madrid news in recent times, with many linking the Portuguese with a return to the La Liga to put an end to an ultimately unsuccessful spell at Juventus. He was signed to win the Champions League, an ambition that’s further to being unfulfilled now than when he arrived in Turin.

The latest to speak about Ronaldo has been Antonio Cassano, a former Madrid player himself. Speaking on Bobo TV and broadcast on Twitch, with comments carried by Marca, the Italian was critical of Ronaldo. “If you sell Cristiano, there’s €100m with which you can sign a couple of top players,” he said.

“You can’t have a coach who wants to play football with Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s a brake on [Andrea] Pirlo. Cristiano only thinks about his goals and records. If you’re president and you want to start a new cycle, you cannot give a rookie coach the responsibility of coaching someone like Ronaldo.”

Cassano, born in Bari, enjoyed a long and colourful career across the European game. He began his career with Bari before spells with Roma, Madrid, Sampdoria, Milan, Internazionale, Parma and Hellas Verona. He also represented Italy. Cassano spent two years in Madrid, winning La Liga in 2007. His time in the Spanish capital was tumultuous, however, and he spent his second season at the Santiago Bernabeu on loan at Sampdoria.