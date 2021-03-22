Victor Valdes rejects Joan Laporta offer of Barcelona return

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes has rejected an offer from new president Joan Laporta to return to the club as a goalkeeping coach.

As per a report in Diario Sport, Valdes had appeared certain to return to the Catalan giants following Laporta’s election earlier this month but arrangement has now fallen through.

It is claimed by the report that the former Spain international has eyes on coaching a first team elsewhere and he rejected an approach from Laporta to return as part of a restructuring at the club.

Valdes returned to the Camp Nou after ending his playing career when he became coach of the club’s Juvenil team, but the Blaugrana confirmed via a statement in October 2019 that he had left after just a few months.

Diario AS subsequently cited Catalunya Radio as reporting that the former Blaugrana goalkeeper had a high-profile fallout with Barcelona official Patrick Kluivert.

Valdes made a total of 535 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana across 12 seasons.