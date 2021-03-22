Spanish football morning headlines: Xabi Alonso appointment at Gladbach, Real Madrid striker will not return and Barcelona’s Dembele on his remarkable change

Spanish football morning headlines for 22 March.

Alonso to Gladbach

Former Real Madrid star and current Real Sociedad B team coach Xabi Alonso is set to be appointed at German club Borussia Monchengladbach, report Bild.

The former central midfielder is set to this summer replace outgoing Gladbach boss Marco Rose, who has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the current campaign.

No Madrid return for striker

Italian club Roma are poised to take up their €15m option to sign Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral this summer, report Gazzetta dello Sport.

Mayoral is on loan in Italy this campaign and has netted 13 goals in 34 appearances to date.

It is a two-year loan deal, with the purchase option set to rise to €20m if a deal is not done this summer.

Dembele on how “everything has changed”

Ousmane Dembele’s time at Barcelona has been full of ups and downs but he has now explained that he feels fitter than ever.

“I want to give a lot of thanks to my teammates, but honestly since 2017 I was very weak,” Dembele told Telefoot, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

“Now I have physically changed and I feel better prepared for the games.

“This year is going better, I have improved a lot in Barcelona, ​​with the physical trainers, the way of training, the way of preparing for the games, everything has changed.”