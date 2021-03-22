Spanish football evening headlines: “Messi will play for Newell’s”, Haaland speaks on future and Real Madrid star looks to Premier League

Spanish football evening headlines for 22 March.

Messi tipped for Newell’s return

Attacking star Lionel Messi has spent the entirety of his professional career at Barcelona and he has established himself as one of the all-time greats of the game.

Read more: “Messi will play for Newell’s” – boss German Burgos claims

However, Newell’s Old Boys boss German ‘Mono’ Burgos believes Messi will one day play for his boyhood club – whom he left, aged 13.

Burgos told reporters over the possibility, in quotes carried by Diario Sport: “If Diego Maradona played here, Messi will play for Newell’s in the Primera. I think at some point that will happen. Hopefully it will be soon.”

Haaland speaks on future

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has spoken on his future after featuring in both Barcelona transfer news and Real Madrid transfer news.

Read more: Erling Haaland speaks on rumours amid Barcelona and Real Madrid reports

As per Diario Sport, the striker – who has scored 49 goals in 49 appearances for Dortmund – said: “I still have a three-year contract with Dortmund and I am not disturbed by rumours.”

Madrid player looks to England

Real Madrid news sees utility player Lucas Vazquez out of contract this summer and El Bernabeu report he is looking to move to the Premier League.

Read more: Real Madrid star considering Premier League move as free agent

Vazquez has transformed his fortunes at the club this season and is now a key member not just of the squad but of the starting line-up – he has started 28 games across all competition this campaign compared to just 10 last campaign.