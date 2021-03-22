Sevilla star Tomas Vaclikc confirms the club have already signed his replacement

Sevilla goal keeper Tomas Vaclik claims the club have already agreed a deal to sign Eibar‘s Marko Dmitrovic as his replacement.

Czech Republic international Vaclik looks certain to leave the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan when his contract expires at the end of the season, after losing his place to Bono in recent months.

However, Julen Lopetegui has moved quickly to source another keeper, with Dmitrovic set to join the Andalucians when his own contract runs out in July.

“Nobody has told me anything yet about what is going to happen to me,” he told an interview with Gol, reported via Marca.

“But, an agent who helped to initially join Sevilla three years ago, told me they have the Eibar keeper already agreed.”

Vaclik’s frustration towards his treatment by the club is clear but he has reiterated his desire to remain in La Liga for the 2021/22 season.

The former Basel stopper was first choice in his debut two seasons in Spain, before Lopetegui opted for Bono in 2020, and he is likely to be on the radar of Spanish top-flight clubs in the months ahead.