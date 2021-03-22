Raphael Varane blocks questions on his Real Madrid future

Real Madrid defensive star Raphael Varane has dodged a question over his long term future at the club.

The 27-year old has been linked with a potential move away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this summer if he declines to extend his contract beyond the end of next season.

However, despite that speculation, the French international told an interview with Marca he is not open to commenting on his future at this stage.

“I am not going to state the obvious, I have already expressed myself a lot on the subject,” he said

“I think it has already been said and the situation has not changed.

“I am two days away from an international match with the national team, I am concentrating on that. I don’t want to answer that question on my future.”

Varane has been a cornerstone of Real Madrid’s success during Zinedine Zidane‘s two spells in charge of the club with four Champions League titles and three La Liga titles.

However, with no movement on his contract situation, the club could be open to offers in excessive of €70m for the former Lens star in 2021.

Varane’s future at the club could be tied to Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos, whose own contract expires in July, with Zidane set to fight to keep at least one of his first choice centre back pairing.