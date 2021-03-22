No Messi decision on future until summer – report

Barcelona news is increasingly focused on the future of their star player Lionel Messi as his contract at the Camp Nou expires in three months.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants on 30 June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign.

A report in ESPN has claimed that the star forward has yet to make a decision either way on his future and he will not decide whether or not to renew his contract or move on until summer.

It adds that Messi has yet to receive any formal approaches from any other club – with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City clubs who may make an approach.

Messi has scored 12 goals in his last 10 appearances and 21 strikes over his last 21 outings in total.