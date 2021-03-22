Moussa Dembele faces a battle to secure permanent Atletico Madrid move

Moussa Dembele looks set to return to parent club Lyon this summer after an uninspiring loan spell at Atletico Madrid.

The French U21 international joined Diego Simeone‘s side on a six-month loan deal in January with an initial €1.5m loan fee paid to the Ligue 1 club.

As part of his move to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Los Rojiblancos have a potential €33.5m purchase option on him, but they are unlikely to activate that ahead of the 2021/22 season.

However, after making just two substitute La Liga appearances since his arrival, at a total of 40 minutes of action, his chances of a permanent deal look slim.

According to reports from Marca, Dembele will be given a chance to prove his worth in the ‘ten finals’ Simeone’s side face before the end of the season.

With just their league title push to focus on, Simeone will need to rotate his options, if he wants to rest Luis Suarez or Joao Felix.

Home games against struggling Huesca, Eibar and Osasuna could be his best chance of impressing Simeone, but the current signs look to be edging towards a return to France.