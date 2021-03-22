Luis Suarez writes open letter to fans after 500 goal landmark

It was another important day in the season of Atletico Madrid on Sunday as they edged out Alaves to record a vital three points in La Liga.

As has been the case so often this season, it was striker Luis Suarez who made the difference for Los Rojiblancos as he netted his 19th league goal of the campaign.

The Uruguayan has been a key player for Atleti this season after his shock transfer from Barcelona last summer and he has helped fire them to the top of the league table, where they have a points advantage of four over his former side with 10 rounds of action remaining this campaign.

However, Sunday’s strike had even more meaning for the veteran striker as it brought up the 500-goal landmark in his career.

He has been prolific across his spells with Groningen, Ajax and Liverpool in Europe before his move to Spain, while also being a leading marksman at international level.

Now, he has written an open letter to fans thanking them for their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9)

“500 goals and many more memories.

It all started in Uruguay.

When I made my professional debut with the team of my childhood dreams, I thought that nothing could be better than that. And then we won the league together.

I was ready to take the next step, and moving to Europe at 19 was a big one. I could not have done it without the trust and support of the people of Groningen, both the club and the fans.

Amsterdam made me who I am today. There was hardly a better place to learn and grow as a player. Having captained a club like this is the greatest thing I have achieved in my career.

And Liverpool? Liverpool was special. The connection with the fans inspired me to face the challenge of playing in such a competitive league.

The incredible city of Barcelona welcomed me with open arms. I was able to play with the best players in the world and conquer Europe. What more could ask?

Now in Madrid, enjoying and fighting for this club. I want to score many more goals here and hopefully the fans will come back soon so we can celebrate them together.

In addition to all this, representing my country on the most important stages in the world has always been my greatest honour.

You may not know it, but you played your part in all the goals I have scored so far. And today, I thank all the fans who supported me in my teams throughout all these years, from Montevideo to Madrid, from 0 to 500.

And there is more to come…”