Luis Suarez hails ‘difference maker’ Marcos Llorente in Atletico Madrid’s title push

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez has praised teammate Marcos Llorente‘s role as Diego Simeone’s side push on for the La Liga title.

Los Rojiblancos head into the international break with a four point lead over rivals Barcelona with ten games to play, after Suarez netted a crucial winner in their 1-0 victory over Alaves last weekend.

However, despite the former La Blaugrana striker sweeping up the plaudits as the club’s top scorer so far this season, he believes the underrated role of Llorente is powering the team in 2021.

“He continues to play an influential part. He is a player in a great moment of form,” Suarez told a Twitch interview with Gerard Romero, reported via Marca.

“He helps the team a lot and he is recognised with a call up to the national team. He is making a difference to the team and the group feels it.”

Llorente has created the bulk of Suarez’s goals so far this season, and the pair have created 27 goals and 10 assists across the team in 2020/21.

Simeone is likely to stick with his tried and trusted options for their end of season run in with Llorente and Suarez already playing an ever present role this season with 24 starts each.

Only three players have started more games for Simeone in 2020/21, goal keeper Jan Oblak, club captain Koke and defensive star Stefan Savic.