Lionel Messi is world’s most in-form footballer, Real Madrid star in third

Club football across Europe is taking a breath across the next fortnight with the first international break in over four months.

The break may not come at the right time for Barcelona, who are unbeaten in their last 18 matches in La Liga and have closed the gap on league leaders to Atletico Madrid to just four points.

Performance analysis website Whoscored.com has ranked their attacking star Lionel Messi as the most in-form player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Messi has scored 12 goals in his last 10 appearances and 21 strikes over his last 21 outings in total.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is ranked third on the measurement, behind only Messi and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Frenchman has netted eight goals in his last six games and has 23 strikes in 32 outings this campaign.

There are no other Spain-based players in the top 10 list of in-form players.

