Erling Haaland speaks on rumours amid Barcelona and Real Madrid reports

The future of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has come under scrutiny in recent weeks as he further establishes himself as a world class talent.

The Norwegian striking sensation has been the subject of interest at both Real Madrid and Barcelona – with Barcelona transfer news recently claiming the club are willing to ship out up to nine players to finance a move, while there have been similar reports in Real Madrid transfer news that he is a top priority target.

The Norwegian hitman has netted 49 goals in 49 appearances for the German club and looks destined to become one of the top strikers ever to grace the game.

Now, Haaland has spoken about his future and poured cold water on suggestions that he may be about to leave the Bundesliga club.

As per Diario Sport, the striker said: “I still have a three-year contract with Dortmund and I am not disturbed by rumours.”

The future of Haaland remains unclear and there will doubtless be plenty more speculation regarding his future in the months to come.