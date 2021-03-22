David Alaba says no to Chelsea and PSG, only wants Spain move – report

Recent months of Real Madrid news has featured the club’s pursuit of Bayern Munich star David Alaba and a report on Monday has given them a boost.

A report from Sky Sport and followed by Diario AS claims the Austrian international has rejected a contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain and also will not be joining Chelsea, while he is only interested in a move to Spain.

Update Alaba: He has decided to decline the huge offer from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky sources. He also said no to Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, who tried to convince him recently. His priority remains Spain: @realmadrid or @FCBarcelona #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc pic.twitter.com/3cxS5B21rf — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) March 22, 2021

Alaba is out of contract at Bayern this summer and will be leaving as a free agent, and Barcelona are another potential destination.

Diario AS have reported that new Blaugrana president Joan Laporta recently met with the player’s agent Pini Zahavi.

However, both of the Spanish giants may struggle to make room on their wage bill for the arrival of the versatile star.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed in February that there is a verbal agreement in place for him to join Madrid in the summer, but no contract has yet been signed.

The Austrian is highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deploying him at left back and central midfield in recent times.