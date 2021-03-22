Barcelona keeper suffers injury scare in training

Barcelona goal keeper Neto looks set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle sprain in training.

According to reports from Marca, the Brazilian international was forced to pull out of today’s session after landing awkwardly during catching practice.

Neto was taking part in a limited recovery session for the first team players who were not involved in Barcelona’s 6-1 hammering of Real Soceidad this weekend.

Despite playing a back up role to first choice keeper Marc Ter Stegen this season, his absence will further disrupt Ronald Koeman‘s carefully laid plans in the coming weeks.

Initial estimates on his possible return range from between two weeks and a month, with Barcelona back in action against Real Valladolid on April 5.

If he is not fit in time to return for that game, Koeman is likely to call up B team stopper Inaki Pena as a back up option for Ter Stegen.