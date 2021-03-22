Arsenal reignite interest in Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho could be on the move away from the club this summer with a return to the Premier League on the cards.

The Brazilian international has struggled to force his way back into Ronald Koeman‘s plans this season following his return from a loan spell at Bayern Munich in 2019/20.

According to reports from the Daily Express, Mikel Arteta‘s Arsenal could revive their interest in the former Liverpool man, after reportedly failing to sign him in 2020.

However, the report claims any move for Coutinho depends on Arteta’s ability to retain on loan midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

The Norwegian international has impressed after joining the Gunners on a six-month loan deal in January, and Arteta will look to test Los Blancos resolve on the 22-year old.

Odegaard also represents a cheaper option for Arteta, with Real Madrid valuing him at around €30m, whilst Coutinho would still cost in excess of €50m, despite Barcelona’s willingness to sell.