Barcelona News

WATCH: Ousmane Dembele makes it 5-1 for Barcelona at Real Sociedad

Ousmane Dembele has put Barcelona on course for their biggest La Liga win of the season as they lead Real Sociedad 5-1.

First half goals from Sergino Dest and Antoine Griezmann got the ball rolling for Ronald Koeman’s side to lead 2-0 at half time.

However, the Catalans have looked right in the mood at the Estadio Anoeta, with Dest helping himself to a second goal before Lionel Messi cushioned home a fourth for Ronald Koeman’s side.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi

French star Dembele was unlucky to see an effort chalked off by a VAR offside call just before Messi’s goal but he finally got his name on the score sheet with 20 minutes to go.

Substitute Ilaix Moriba‘s clever pass released him inside the box and he confidently fired past Alex Remiro.

The visitors have stayed in the game in the closing stages with substitute Ander Barrenetxea converting a brilliant individual effort.

Images via Getty Images

 

 

Posted by

Tags Antoine Griezmann Lionel Messi Ousmane Dembele Sergino Dest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.