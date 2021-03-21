WATCH: Lionel Messi nets his 22nd La Liga goal of the season at Real Sociedad

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has netted his 22nd La Liga goal of 2020/21 with Ronald Koeman‘s side leading Real Sociedad 4-0.

First half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Sergino Dest put the Catalan giants into a commanding 2-0 lead at half time in the Basque Country.

However, there has been no slowly down by the visitors after the break, with full back Dest netting his second of the night from Jordi Alba‘s low cross.

But despite playing a key role in Griezmann and Dest’s first goal, Messi was not to be kept out of the action for too long as he extended Barcelona’s lead on 57 minutes.

Sergio Busquets‘ lofted pass released him in behind a static Sociedad defence and the 33-year old calmly clipped past Alex Remiro.

Lionel Messi gets a goal of his own and Barca are on fire! 🔥 Fantastic pass over the top by Busquets, great run by Messi, and there was never any doubt about the finish 🙌 pic.twitter.com/so9QTM2wTD — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 21, 2021

Another win for Barcelona will allow them to keep up the pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid with the title gap closed to four points.

