WATCH: Antoine Griezmann and Sergino Dest fire Barcelona ahead at Real Sociedad

Barcelona have stormed into a crucial 2-0 half time lead in their La Liga clash away at Real Sociedad.

Ronald Koeman‘s side are aiming to close the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid with a win in the Basque Country and goals from Antoine Griezmann and Sergino Dest have put them on the brink of a fifth straight league win.

Neither side created much in a tight opening half hour, with La Real star Alexander Isak bringing a smart stop from Marc Ter Stegen.

However, the Catalans looked to go up through the gears before the break, as Griezmann pounced on a loose ball inside the box after Ousmane Dembele‘s shot was saved.

Barca get the breakthrough! 🔵🔴 A nice move finishes with the ball breaking loose and Griezmann slotting in the rebound 👏 pic.twitter.com/eEQZ0ZfGfH — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 21, 2021

United States international Dest then doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time, with his first ever La Liga goal, as he rifled home Lionel Messi‘s through ball.

Sergiño Dest with a cool finish for his first goal for Barcelona! 🙌 An excellent first half for the visitors 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hIlCPXVrks — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 21, 2021

If Barcelona can hold on and clinch the win they will move to within four points of Atletico.

