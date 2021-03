WATCH: Antoine Griezmann and Sergino Dest fire Barcelona ahead at Real Sociedad

Barcelona have stormed into a crucial 2-0 half time lead in their La Liga clash away at Real Sociedad.

Ronald Koemanβ€˜s side are aiming to close the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid with a win in the Basque Country and goals from Antoine Griezmann and Sergino Dest have put them on the brink of a fifth straight league win.

Neither side created much in a tight opening half hour, with La Real star Alexander Isak bringing a smart stop from Marc Ter Stegen.

However, the Catalans looked to go up through the gears before the break, as Griezmann pounced on a loose ball inside the box after Ousmane Dembeleβ€˜s shot was saved.

Barca get the breakthrough! πŸ”΅πŸ”΄ A nice move finishes with the ball breaking loose and Griezmann slotting in the rebound πŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/eEQZ0ZfGfH β€” Premier Sports πŸ“Ί (@PremierSportsTV) March 21, 2021

United States international Dest then doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time, with his first ever La Liga goal, as he rifled home Lionel Messiβ€˜s through ball.

SergiΓ±o Dest with a cool finish for his first goal for Barcelona! πŸ™Œ An excellent first half for the visitors πŸ”₯ pic.twitter.com/hIlCPXVrks β€” Premier Sports πŸ“Ί (@PremierSportsTV) March 21, 2021

If Barcelona can hold on and clinch the win they will move to within four points of Atletico.

Images via Getty Images