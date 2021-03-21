Valencia record strong 2-1 win over Granada at Mestalla

Valencia are enduring a monumentally difficult season both on and off the pitch, but they recorded a good 2-1 victory over Granada in La Liga at Mestalla on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Wass opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Alex Blanco made it 2-0 in the 66th, with Roberto Soldado’s 90th minute effort eventually proving to be nothing but a consolation.

Valencia sit 12th after the victory, three points clear of 13th placed Osasuna and a point behind Celta Vigo. Granada themselves are three points ahead of them up in eighth, with Athletic Club and Levante in ninth and tenth respectively.

Valencia’s first fixture following the international break is a trip to Andalusia to face Cadiz, before hosting Real Sociedad back at Mestalla. Granada welcome Villarreal to Los Carmenes next before the first leg of their massive Europa League quarter-final against Manchester United, again at home. They’re living the best period of their history, something that can’t be said for Valencia.