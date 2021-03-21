Spanish football morning headlines: Record-breaking Benzema, Haaland losing patience and Wijnaldum reportedly agrees terms with Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for 21 March

Code Benzema: 1-1-1-2-1-2

Things are beginning to happen to Karim Benzema that used to happen to Cristiano Ronaldo, note Marca. The Frenchman seems to be setting new scoring records with each passing week, and while he’s still far from Ronaldo’s level, he’s writing his own history little by little. Yesterday, for instance, he levelled with Santillana as Real Madrid’s fourth-highest scorer in La Liga, with 186 goals to his name.

Erling Haaland beginning to lose his patience

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the image of Erling Haaland losing his temper at the end of Borussia Dortmund’s match with Cologne on Saturday is highly significant for Diario AS. His team’s chances of making it to the Champions League is growing increasingly more difficult, with Dortmund currently sitting fifth, four points behind fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and eight points behind third-placed Wolfsburg.

Gini Wijnaldum reportedly agrees terms with Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, 30, has decided to join Barcelona when his contract at Anfield expires this summer according to The Times and carried by Mundo Deportivo. The Dutchman is said to have agreed a pre-contract with Barcelona to become the first signing of Joan Laporta’s presidency.

