Spanish football evening headlines: Koeman expected to go full-strength at Anoeta, Valencia and Villarreal secure strong home victories

Spanish football evening headlines for 21 March

Ronald Koeman expected to go full-strength as Barcelona travel to Real Sociedad

Barcelona travel to the Basque country this evening to lock horns with Real Sociedad, a side they’ve already faced twice this season in La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana. Barcelona are in a good moment despite their elimination from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Read more here.

Valencia record strong 2-1 win over Granada at Mestalla

Valencia are enduring a monumentally difficult season both on and off the pitch, but they recorded a good 2-1 victory over Granada in La Liga at Mestalla on Sunday afternoon.

Read more here.

Villarreal build on Europa League success with 2-1 defeat of Cadiz at La Ceramica

Villarreal arrested their poor domestic form and built upon their midweek Europa League success with a 2-1 victory over Cadiz in La Liga at La Ceramica on Sunday afternoon.

Read more here.