Ronald Koeman: Real Sociedad win is the perfect birthday present

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was full of birthday cheer after his side thrashed Real Sociedad 6-1 in La Liga action.

La Blaugrana picked up their biggest win of the 2020/21 season at the Estadio Anoeta to move back to within four points of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

A brace each from Sergino Dest and skipper Lionel Messi, alongside goals for Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele capped an incredible performance from the Catalans.

Koeman, who turned 58 today, claimed the win was a perfect birthday present, as they look to home in on a title challenge in the coming weeks.

“We played a great game, even though it was difficult for us to score the first goal,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“At 2-0 we dominated and we had a lot of effectiveness in attack.

“They have given me a great birthday present, and also to Alba and Griezmann (who turned 32 and 30 respectively this weekend).

“But I am not convinced we are not going to lose. There are very difficult games to come. The best we can do is to continue like this and today is important in order to win something.”

Koeman’s stars will now depart on international duty in the next 48 hours as the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign begins for most nations next week.

His team are free to concentrate on La Liga with 10 games still to play this season, and they return to action at home to Real Valladolid on April 5, before an El Clasico trip to Real Madrid a week later.

