Real Madrid’s continuing dispute with La Liga referees

Real Madrid are continuing with their dispute with La Liga referees that began in the Madrid Derby against Atletico Madrid, when Los Blancos felt they should have earned a penalty against Felipe, according to Mundo Deportivo. Madrid believe that refereeing decisions have unjustly hurt them this season.

The story continued in Galicia yesterday afternoon, when Madrid beat Celta Vigo 3-1. Their complaint was with the free-kick given just outside the area by Melero Lopez at the expense of Luka Modric. Casemiro managed to deflect Iago Aspas’ effort onto the bar and away to safety, but it could have made it 2-2 were it not for the Brazilian’s intervention.

Madrid’s outrage was evident on the field of play, with Modric leading the complaints and protestations against the match official. The debate continued post-game on Real Madrid TV, with the station dedicating a good deal of time to criticising the referee’s decision and noting that Madrid haven’t earned a penalty in La Liga since October’s El Clasico at Barcelona.