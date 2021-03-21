Lionel Messi scores twice on record breaking night against Real Sociedad

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi netted his 23 La Liga goal for 2020/21 on a record breaking night for him against Real Sociedad.

The Argentinian scored twice as La Blaugrana romped to a dominant 6-1 win at the Estadio Anoeta, but the 33-year old also broke a long standing club record.

His appearance against the Basque giants was his 768th Barcelona game, finally bringing him clear of club legend Xavi Hernandez, as La Blaugrana’s all time No.1 appearance maker.

His second goal was also his 663rd goal for the club as the eyes of the world wait to see what he decides to do this summer, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Messi has consistently stated he will wait until the end of the season to make a decision on his future with his current contract at the Camp Nou expiring at the end of June.

If Barcelona can edge out rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the title race, boss Ronald Koeman will be confident of convincing Messi to stay on and spearhead his young side in the coming years.

