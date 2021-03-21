Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann officially the deadliest duo in La Liga

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are the best attacking duo in La Liga according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. The pair have contributed 28 goals between them for Barcelona, as well as 15 assists. Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente, of Atletico Madrid, are second with 27 and ten, closely followed by Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak with 22 and eight.

Barcelona have scored 32 goals in the 12 league games they’ve played in 2021, winning eleven and drawing one. Messi and Griezmann have contributed in 24 of that total, despite this being a period where the Frenchman has come under significant duress from pundits questioning his place in the team.

Ousmane Dembele, who’s contributed eight goals and four assists this season, is also worth an honourable mention. Messi is the Pichichi at the moment thanks to his 21 goals. Suarez, his old friend, is second with 18, while Real Madrid marksman Karim Benzema is third with 17. Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla takes fourth spot with 15.