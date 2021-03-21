Joachim Low has started taking Spanish lessons in anticipation of life post-Germany

Joachim Low’s future remains unknown. The only thing that can be taken as certain is the fact that the German coach is leaving his post in charge of the national team following this summer’s European Championship and that he intends on continuing to coach after doing so. It’s expected, as noted by Diario AS, that he’ll look to take over a club, specifically a Spanish club.

As revealed by German newspaper Bild, Low has started taking private Spanish lessons. It’s an open secret that La Liga is attractive to him, with Low being linked with the Real Madrid job on numerous occasions in the past, most seriously after he led Germany to win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Low has said that he intends on learning Spanish properly, and has also indicated that Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is best-placed to take over as coach of the national team. Low spent his entire playing career in Germany, but has coached in Turkey and Austria as well as his native land. He took over the national team in 2006, after the German-hosted World Cup.