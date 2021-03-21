Gini Wijnaldum reportedly agrees terms with Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, 30, has decided to join Barcelona when his contract at Anfield expires this summer according to The Times and carried by Mundo Deportivo. The Dutchman is said to have agreed a pre-contract with Barcelona to become the first signing of Joan Laporta’s presidency.

Wijnaldum is a player Ronald Koeman has wanted ever since he took over at Barcelona, and if his signing is executed it could be taken as a vote of confidence on Koeman’s behalf from the board. Koeman’s yet to make many signings as Barcelona coach but he knows Wijnaldum intimately having coached him with the Netherlands national team.

Born in Rotterdam, Wijnaldum began his senior career with Feyenoord before moving to PSV Eindhoven and then Newcastle United. He joined Liverpool in 2016, and has impressed with his intelligence, athleticism and versatility. Jurgen Klopp has urged the Liverpool board to retain his services, but the club seem wary of offering extensions to players over 30.