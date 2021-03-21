Getafe and Elche unable to be separated at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Getafe and Elche played out a 1-1 draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday afternoon in La Liga. Pere Milla took the lead for the visitors in the 20th minute only for Enes Unal, assisted by the much-disussed Take Kubo, to draw Getafe level in the 60th. Angel Rodriguez missed a penalty for the hosts in the 84th minute.

The point keeps Elche in 17th, one place above the relegation zone. They’re two points clear of Eibar but could fall into the bottom three should Alaves win their game in hand. Getafe are a little further up the table in 15th, four points clear of Elche. They’re not out of the woods yet in the fight against the drop.

Jose Bordalas’ side travels to Pamplona next to take on Osasuna, before hosting Cadiz, who are just a place above them in the table, the following weekend. Elche play host to the in-form Real Betis in their next fixture, before travelling to Huesca.