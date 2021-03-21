Fede Valverde, fit and firing, the difference maker in Real Madrid’s midfield

Zinedine Zidane ditched his usual 4-3-3 shape against Celta Vigo in La Liga yesterday afternoon, not even opting for the 3-5-2 that helped Real Madrid beat Atalanta in the Champions League during the week. Instead, the Frenchman went for a 4-4-2 so as to be able to incorporate Fede Valverde, as noted by Marca.

Zidane is cogniscent of the injury issues Valverde has faced this season, with two significant issues seeing him miss 12 games so far this year, a problem deepened due to the lack of faith being placed in Isco and the departure of Martin Odegaard to Arsenal.

In this context, the Uruguayan’s participation will be vital coming into the final stretch of the season when titles are decided. His presence is akin to an injection of gasoline into the midfield, with Valverde being a player whose virtues undoubtedly support his teammates and enables them to flourish. He can stretch games in moments of urgency and is ideal in the press that’s become an important facet of Madrid’s game.