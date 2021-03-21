Things are beginning to happen to Karim Benzema that used to happen to Cristiano Ronaldo, note Marca. The Frenchman seems to be setting new scoring records with each passing week, and while he’s still far from Ronaldo’s level, he’s writing his own history little by little. Yesterday, for instance, he levelled with Santillana as Real Madrid’s fourth-highest scorer in La Liga, with 186 goals to his name.

Against Atalanta in the Champions League midweek he became the fifth footballer to hit the 70-goal barrier in the competition, joining Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Raul and Robert Lewandowski. Benzema has scored 272 goals in total since joining Madrid in 2009, not too far away from Santillana’s all-time record (290). It’s become apparent that Benzema’s proficiency in front of goal has been key to Madrid’s collective growth in recent weeks.

He’s scored in six games, a run that’s resulted in Code Benzema (1-1-1-2-1-2), the amount of goals he’s scored in each of those six. He’s hit 23 this season, 17 of which have come in La Liga. The Frenchman wants the Pichichi, a trophy he’s never won. He’s one behind Luis Suarez at the moment and four behind Messi.