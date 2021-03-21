Barcelona have three birthdays to celebrate as they travel to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad

Barcelona travel to the Basque Country this evening to take on Real Sociedad in La Liga, their 28th match of the season. Three of their party will be celebrating their birthdays, Ronald Koeman, Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann, as noted by Diario Sport.

We have a TRIPLE BIRTHDAY today! 🎂 Joyeux Anniversaire, @AntoGriezmann!

🎂 Van harte gefeliciteerd met je verjaardag, @RonaldKoeman!

🎂 ¡Feliz cumpleaños, @JordiAlba! Happy birthday to all three of you! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/rjGB33uBMq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 21, 2021

Koeman, born in 1963, has represented Barcelona as both a player and a coach. He spent six years as the former, between 1989 and 1995, while took over the reins as the boss just this past summer. He’s famed for scoring the winning goal in Barcelona’s first ever European Cup triumph, against Sampdoria at Wembley back in 1992.

Alba was born in 1989 in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, joining Barcelona at ten before spells with Cornella, Valencia B, Nastic and Valencia. He returned to Camp Nou as a first-teamer in 2012. Griezmann was born the following year, 1990, and joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019. He’s scored 28 goals in 87 games for the Blaugrana.